POWELL
Elizabeth Anne
(née Pearson)
October 17th 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 76 years,
Elizabeth Anne Powell (née Pearson),
of Galphay, near Ripon
(formerly of Aldwark),
much loved wife of David,
dearly loved mum of Emma and Lisa,
loving grandma of Holly, Mia and Joe.

Service and cremation at
Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday
November 6th at 3.40pm.

Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory for
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre
and Marie Curie Nurses.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019
