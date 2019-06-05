Home

Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00
Bramhope Methodist Church
PETTY
Elizabeth Linda
(née Tidmarsh)
Died peacefully at her home
surrounded by her family, on
Monday 27th May 2019, aged 88.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth and
adored mother of John, Anne & Bridget
and the dearest granny of Kate, Owen,
Suzy, Chloe & James, much loved
and greatly missed by all.
Thanksgiving service at Bramhope
Methodist Church, LS16 9AA on
Thursday 20th June at 12 noon.
All are welcome.
No flowers but donations if desired to
Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.
www.sueryder.org
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 5, 2019
