POTTS EILEEN ELIZABETH
(Née Marshall)
Passed away peacefully in York hospital
on 24th June 2019 aged 90 years.

Loving wife of Sydney and a much loved mum, nanan, great grandma and sister.

Committal service will take place
at York Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 12.20 pm,
followed by funeral service at
Church Fenton Methodist Church
at 1.15 pm.

Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu if desired to
Breast Cancer Research.

For which a collection box will be
provided at York Crematorium
and Church Fenton Methodist Church.

Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019
