|
|
|
LOFTHOUSE
Edward
Of Armthorpe formerly of Tickhill.
Peacefully on 22nd November 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary.
Dearly loved father to Joy and Jill.
A much loved father-in-law,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Tickhill on
Monday 23rd December at 12:00 noon,
followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only
please but if desired, donations
may be made in lieu to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
A donation box will be provided as
you leave the church.
Enquiries to: W E Pinder,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster DN10 6QL
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 12, 2019