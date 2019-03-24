Home

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
14:00
t All Saints Church
Thwing
Edward Lockwood Notice
LOCKWOOD
Edward Lloyd
Passed away peacefully at home on
19th March 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Hazel.
Much loved and devoted father of
Joanna, Julia, Mark and in-laws.
A proud Grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Thwing on
Thursday 4th April at 2pm
followed by an interment in the churchyard.
Donations are gratefully received on behalf
of All Saints Church, Thwing.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
Filey, Tel: 01723 515513.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
