LISTER
Edward Stuart Hardill
Died 3rd March 2019 at home, aged 82, surrounded by his family after
many years of ill health borne
with courage and good humour.
The loving & much loved husband of Jennifer, dearly loved father of Charlotte & William and much loved grandpa of Jack & Oliver. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Wednesday 27th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu for Kirkwood Hospice, a collection box will be at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services, Tel 01274 891335
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2019
