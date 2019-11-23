|
|
|
Kettlewell
Edward William
(Bill)
Aged 87 years, passed away peacefully
at home in West Witton on November 18th.
Dearly loved husband of Edith,
much loved father to
Stephen, Julie and Linda,
dear father in law to Chris
and a loving and devoted grandad to
Ryan, Liam, Katherine and Charlie
and a dearest brother to Hazel.
Funeral Service at
St Bartholomew's Church, West Witton
on Tuesday December 3rd at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the cemetery. Friends please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Herriot Hospice Nurses, District Nurses.
(Cheques made payable to
Leyburn Medical Practice)
Central Dales Practice and
St Bartholomew's Church Funds.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019