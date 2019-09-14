Home

Edith Lee Notice
LEE
Edith Margaret
9th September 2019,
peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved mum of Vanessa and James,
dear mother in law of Stuart and Debbie.
Loving gran to Charlotte, Angus,
Sophie, Alexander and Henry.
Service and interment at
All Saints Church, Long Marston
on Thursday 19th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Yorkshire Cancer Research and
All Saints Church, Long Marston.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 14, 2019
