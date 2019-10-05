|
|
|
BEECH
Duncan
On September 24th in
Wakefield Hospice, aged 67 years.
Duncan, of Newton Hill,
beloved husband of Jean and
a dearly loved father, grandfather,
brother, brother in law & uncle.
Funeral service will take place
12:00pm Friday 11th October at
Parkside Methodist Church, Outwood
followed by interment
at Outwood Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu
to charities of Duncan's choice, for which
a box will be provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019