BEECH
Duncan
On September 24th in
Wakefield Hospice, aged 67 years.

Duncan, of Newton Hill,
beloved husband of Jean and
a dearly loved father, grandfather,
brother, brother in law & uncle.

Funeral service will take place
12:00pm Friday 11th October at
Parkside Methodist Church, Outwood
followed by interment
at Outwood Cemetery.

No flowers by request, donations in lieu
to charities of Duncan's choice, for which
a box will be provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019
