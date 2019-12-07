|
WARD
Dorothy
On November 30th, peacefully in hospital aged 76 years, of Mount Drive, Leyburn.
Beloved wife of the late David,
dearly loved mother of Judith and
Stuart and a much loved Gran.
Funeral service at Darlington Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December at 11.45am. No flowers please, donations if
desired will go to Macmillan Cancer
Support (plate in Chapel).
Will friend please meet at the crematorium. Anyone unable to attend the funeral
service is welcome to join the family at
Tennant's Garden Rooms, Leyburn
from 1.30pm.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019