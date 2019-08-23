|
|
|
SCAIFE
Dorothy
Cynthia, Christine, Leslie and families
would like to sincerely thank all family
and friends for the kindness, support,
cards and sympathy received following
their recent sad loss.
Special thanks also to the Staff at the
Rutson Ward, Friarage Hospital, Southwoods Nursing Home and The Orchards at Brompton, to the
Rev Bill Dewing and Christine Challis for
an uplifting Service and to Owen Barthram and staff for their compassionate,
caring and professional service.
Finally, to Louise Bumby for the
fantastic refreshments afterwards.
Many sincere thanks to all,
our mum would be proud.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 23, 2019