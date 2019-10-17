Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:15
Park Wood
Elland
Dorothy Parker Notice
PARKER
Dorothy Kate
(nee Tombs)
Passed away peacefully at
Savile Park Care Home on
Saturday October 12th 2019, aged 95 years.
Much loved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Richard and his wife Linda,
much loved grandma of Oliver and his wife Nicola and a dear great grandma
to Bethany and Chloe.
She will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on
Wednesday October 30th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 17, 2019
