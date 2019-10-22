|
|
|
MITCHELL
Dorothy Ann
Of Wilberfoss
Died peacefully on 16th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff,
loving mother to Andrew & Brian and cherished grandma to Jenny & Cameron.
Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on Monday
4th November at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The International Horse Fund, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 22, 2019