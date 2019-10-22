Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00
York Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL
Dorothy Ann
Of Wilberfoss

Died peacefully on 16th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff,
loving mother to Andrew & Brian and cherished grandma to Jenny & Cameron.

Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on Monday
4th November at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The International Horse Fund, a plate will be provided at the service.

Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.