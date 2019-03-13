BUINYCKYI

(Formerly Whiteley)

Dorothy Eileen

(nee Vernon)



On February 21, 2019, peacefully in hospital, aged 90 years.

Beloved wife of Mykola, much loved mother of William, dear mother-in-law of Patricia and loving grandmother of Alexandra and Victoria and great grandmother of Jamie.



Dorothy was Principal of Fox's School of Commerce from 1960-1997, Fellow of the RSA and a founding member of the Children's Charity Circle, Bradford.

She provided inspiration and support to several generations of school children from all walks of life. She promoted a love for life, learning and encouraged each of her pupils to stretch themselves to the maximum.

She would tell them 'Nothing is impossible'. She loved music and founded the

Fox's Ladies Choir which successfully

raised thousands of pounds for charity

over the years.



A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St Peters Church, Moorhead Lane, Shipley at 12.30pm Wednesday 20th March, followed by a private family cremation at Nab Wood Crematorium.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu would be appreciated for

Annette Fox Leukaemia Research Fund and/or Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

A plate will be available at the service.



All enquiries to H.H. Birch Funeralcare

Bingley Road

Nab Wood

Shipley

BD18 4BG

Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 13, 2019