|
|
|
WALLIS
DORIS JANE
née Sims
Of Thornton le Dale, previously of Pickering, Passed away peacefully on
June 27th 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Canon William Wallis, dear sister of Tom and aunt of seven nephews and nieces and much loved step mother of Andrew, Eleanor (Paget) and the late William, Step grandmother of eight and step great grandmother of sixteen.
Funeral service to be held at The Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul Pickering on Tuesday 16th July at 3.00 pm. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be given for the Pickering Parish Church,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services tel. 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019