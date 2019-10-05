|
|
|
TRIFFITT
DORIS
(Née Dobson)
Retired market gardener of Thornton, formerly of Crayke.
Peacefully at home on 29 September 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Robert, much loved Mum of Peter and Helen, mother in law of Claire and Mark, and a devoted Grandma of Katie, Daniel, Alice and George.
Funeral service at St Michael's Church, Thornton on Monday 7 October at 2pm followed by interment in the Churchyard.
No flowers please, donations to St Leonard's Hospice at Home, plate will be provided
at the service.
Dress code optional.
Enquiries to
G M Sharp Independent Family Funeral Directors, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019