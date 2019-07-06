|
|
|
JENNISON
Doreen Elizabeth
Of Pickering, passed away peacefully on June 28th 2019.
Beloved wife of John,
a much loved mother of Charles and Adelle and a loving grandma
of Anthony and Niamh.
A private cremation will take place followed by a service of thanksgiving at the
Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul, Pickering on Friday 12th July at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be given for the
Motor Neurone Disease Association,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel. 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019