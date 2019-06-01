Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Broomfleet
Underwood
Donald
(Don)

Passed away suddenly on 22nd May 2019 aged 89 years.

Reunited with his beloved wife Gwen, dad of Barry, Lorraine, Julie and Russ, in laws, grandad and great-grandad.

Will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral Service to be held on Monday 10th June at St Mary's Church, Broomfleet at 1.00pm followed by private burial.

Family flowers only please, but donations may be left at the service to St Mary's Church, British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research.

Resting at Jones Funeral Directors,
148 County Road South, Hull.
Tel: 01482 504501
www.jonesfunerals.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
