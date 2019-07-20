|
|
|
PEACOCK
Donald (Don)
On July 12, peacefully aged 82 years
of Thornbrough Farm.
Devoted husband to Rita, loving father and father-in-law to David, Rhona, Margaret and Alan, adored Grampy of Matthew, Harriet, Rachel, William, Fiona and Anna and a treasured Great Grandfather to Jacob and Raife. He will be sadly missed by many.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Bolton on Swale on Thursday July 25th at 1.30pm.
Friends please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired may be given at the service for Yorkshire Cancer Research
and church funds.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019