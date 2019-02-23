|
FOWLER
Desmond
Flt Lt in the RAF retired
Died peacefully on Friday 15th February 2019 in his 98th year.
Darling husband of Jill, much loved father of Louise and the late Jonathan.
Dear father-in-law of Richard and adoring & adored grandpa of Annabel & Amelia.
Service at St Matthew's Church, Chapel Allerton on Wednesday 6th March 2019
Followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only, donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, Sheffield.
After the Service refreshments will be served at Weetwood Hall, Leeds LS16 5PS
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS176PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 23, 2019
