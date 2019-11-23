|
|
|
BROOKFIELD
Derrick
Farmer from Tickhill, passed away peacefully on 15th November 2019, aged 89.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret.
A much loved Father, Grandfather,
Great Grandfather and Brother.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church Tickhill on
Friday 29th November at 11:00 a.m, followed by cremation at
Barnby Moor Crematorium at 12:00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations to Children in Need.
Enquiries to W E Pinder & Son.
Bawtry. 01302 710285.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019