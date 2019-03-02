|
|
|
BERRY
Derrick
Of Pickering.
Peacefully in St. Catherine's Hospice on
24th February. Aged 93 years.
Dear husband of the late Eileen,
much loved dad of Nick, Simon and Jonathan and also a loving grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Middleton
on Friday 8th March at 2pm, followed by interment in Pickering Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to be shared between St Catherine's Hospice and Leukemia Research.
Enquiries to
Ken Thompson Funeral Directors
01751 472850
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More