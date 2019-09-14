|
|
|
TERRY
Derek Hill
26th September 1929
to 9th September 2019
On September 9th Derek died peacefully
at Bradford Royal, aged 89.
Devoted husband to the late Marie.
A much loved brother of Roy and
brother-in-law to Jackie and
uncle to Nick, Rachel and Zara.
Funeral to be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 11.00am. Family flowers only.
Any donations in remembrance of Derek will be shared between the RNLI and the Donkey Sanctuary. Roy and family invite you to share
your memories of Derek after the
Service at the Stansfield Arms.
All enquiries to Full Circle Funerals.
01943 262626.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 14, 2019