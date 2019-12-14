Home

CURTIS
Derek John
Architect, of Pontefract.
Born in Clacton-on-Sea, died in
Pinderfields Hospital on 8th December 2019 aged 85 surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved Husband of Celia,
Father of Simon and Joanna, Granddad to six and Great Granddad to four.
The funeral is Monday 30 December 2019, 12.45pm at Central Methodist Church, Pontefract and then family only please at
the Crematorium. Afterwards all are welcome at the Carleton Hotel, Pontefract.
Family flowers only please but
donations can kindly be left at the
Church for Save the Children.
Enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017 and rjburgess.co.uk or
Simon Curtis on 07539 073320.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019
