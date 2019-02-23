Home

Dennis Wright Notice
WRIGHT
Dennis Adrian
February 20th 2019,
peacefully at home, aged 86 years,
Dennis Adrian Wright of Ripon
(formerly of Rainton), husband of Sheila, father of Anne, Donald, Peter and Jane,
a much loved granddad and great-granddad.
Service and interment at The Parish Church, Baldersby St. James, Thirsk on
Thursday March 7th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for the church and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 23, 2019
