LEESON
Dennis
Christine, Steven, Robert, Mark, Julia and families sincerely thank all who sent cards, letters and flowers of sympathy and condolence following their sad loss. Heartfelt thanks to those who came to church and celebrated Dennis' life and to Reverend Andy Bowden for his thoughtful uplifting service, to Gavin & Robert of
H Naylors for their sensitive and professional arrangements. Rafters for the beautiful flowers and The Triton Inn for welcome refreshments. Thank you to all who gave so generously to the amount of £1355 towards Lymphoma Research Trust, Yorkshire Cancer Research and
St. Andrew's Church, Kirby Grindalythe.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019