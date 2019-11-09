Home

Dennis Leeson

Notice Condolences

Dennis Leeson Notice
LEESON
Dennis
Of Kirby Wold passed away on
4th November 2019 aged 80 years.
Loving husband of Christine, beloved dad of Steven, Robert, Mark and Julia,
a treasured grandpa.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at St Andrews Church, Kirby Grindalythe, 1.30pm followed by the Interment in St Andrews Churchyard.
All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House, New Road
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
Tel 01377 252222.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
