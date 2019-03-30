|
|
|
LANCASTER
Dennis Kenneth
After courageously battling with a short illness Dennis passed away on
Wednesday March 13th, 2019 aged 62.
Much loved long term partner of Helen
and adored brother of Christine.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday April 3rd at All Saints Church, Upper Poppleton at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Dennis will be for The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold.
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More