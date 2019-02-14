|
BRIGGS
Dennis
Peacefully on January 30th, Dennis,
aged 83 years, of Starbotton.
Beloved husband of the late Anne
and much loved father of Catherine.
Dennis's funeral service and burial
will take place at the Church of
St Michael and All Angels, Hubberholme
on Wednesday February 20th at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations would be appreciated to UWFRA either at the service or c/o Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2019
