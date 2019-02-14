Home

POWERED BY

Services
T Howcroft @ sons Ltd
Duckett Street
Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 2EJ
01756 792173
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00
Church of St Michael and All Angels
Hubberholme
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Briggs

Notice Condolences

Dennis Briggs Notice
BRIGGS
Dennis
Peacefully on January 30th, Dennis,
aged 83 years, of Starbotton.
Beloved husband of the late Anne
and much loved father of Catherine.
Dennis's funeral service and burial
will take place at the Church of
St Michael and All Angels, Hubberholme
on Wednesday February 20th at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations would be appreciated to UWFRA either at the service or c/o Howcrofts' Funeral Services, Duckett Street, Skipton, BD23 2EJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.