|
|
|
WARDLE
Denis
Peacefully at home on 7th December 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Ann, much loved
dad of Tim, father in law of Caroline
and devoted grandad of Kelly
and the late Sophie
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Kirby Underdale
on Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to G M Sharp Funeral Directors,
27A New Street, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 14, 2019