David Wood Notice
WOOD
David Bernard
On 2nd October 2019,
peacefully at his home in Balne,
with his children around him,
aged 82 years

Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Stuart, Andrew and Beverley and father-in-law of Barbara and Karen. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Hannah, Drew, Jennifer, Walter and Edgar
and great grandfather of Bernard.

Funeral service at St John the Baptist Church, Pollington on Friday 11th October at 11.30am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for the
Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019
