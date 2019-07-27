Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
David Witty

David Witty Notice
WITTY
David Sanderson
Peacefully at home on July 22nd,
aged 79 years.
Loving husband to Phyllis, father to Peter, Lynne, Annie and Robert, also a much loved grandad and great-grandad.
David will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.

Funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Monday August 5th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, in memory of David will go to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to E & AR Agar Funeral Directors, Malton
Tel: 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019
