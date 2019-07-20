|
|
|
WISEMAN
David Knowles
Retired Teacher and Cabinet Maker.
On July 11th peacefully, surrounded
by his family, aged 89.
Loving husband of Marion, much loved Dad of Andrew, Sally and Jill, father in law to Jill and Duncan and devoted Grandad of Lauren, Francesca, Rachel, Kate,
James, Danté, Poppy and Ellie.
A Service of Remembrance will take
place on Thursday July 25th at All Saints Church, Brandsby at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of David will be for
York Against Cancer.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019