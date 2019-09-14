|
VICKERTON
David
Passed away peacefully on
7th September 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Kairen,
loving son of Beryl, much loved dad to Sarah, Peter and James, in laws Mark and Gemma, treasured grandad to Stephen, Kathryn, Ellie, Charlotte and Taylor.
Funeral service at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon,
12.30pm on Tuesday 24th September.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be left at the service in aid
of Dove House Hospice.
Resting at C M Allott & Son Ltd,
Hornsea, Tel: 01964 534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 14, 2019