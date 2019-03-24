|
TWIDDLE
David (Danny)
On 15th March 2019,
suddenly at home in Beeford,
East Yorkshire, aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of Flora,
much loved dad of John, in-law Josie,
loving grandad of Alice and Bethany. Funeral service at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon,
2.30pm, Monday 1st April.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, at the service will be shared between Beeford Church and RABI. Enquiries to C.M. Allott and Son Ltd, Hornsea, Tel: 01964 534689
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
