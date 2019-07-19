|
|
|
Taylor
David Roger
(Roger)
On July 12th 2019, peacefully at St James's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Roger, aged 85 years, of Linthwaite, Huddersfield and The Taylor Funeral Home. Beloved husband of Enid, dearly loved dad of Jane, Katharine and Helen, respected father-in-law of Julian and Richard and a much loved grandad and great-grandad.
Service at Christ Church, Linthwaite on Monday August 12th at 12.00 noon followed by private interment. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Christ Church, Linthwaite, for which a plate will be provided at the service or c/o
The Taylor Funeral Home, The Mount,
2 Cowlersley Lane, Huddersfield, HD4 5TY. Tel. 01484 656156.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 19, 2019