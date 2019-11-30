Home

SMALLWOOD
David Anthony
10.3.1953 - 21.11.2019
Passed away peacefully at
Marie Curie Hospice, Bradford.
Missed greatly by all who knew him.
The funeral will be at 3pm on
Thursday 12 Dec 2019 at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland HX5 9HZ.
Biker friends may join him en route from Full Circle, Guiseley LS20 8LZ at 1pm.
Dress - informal, biker gear.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, please,
to Marie Curie, Bradford via https://www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/davidsmallwood or daffodils
available on the day.
Further details via Full Circle Funerals 01943 262626
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 30, 2019
