ROWAN
David
Retired jockey. Formerly of Malton,
passed away peacefully at his home,
The Holt, Hutton Buscel, on
Saturday 2nd November 2019,
aged 85 years.

Loving father of Sandra and father-in-law
of Justin and a good friend to many.

Service at St Matthew's Church, Hutton Buscel, on Friday 15th November 2019 at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only, donations to Racing Welfare and the church.
Collection at service or send
c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
