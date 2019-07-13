RILEY

David Ian

On 29th June 2019, tragically of Carlton, Wakefield, formerly of Mirfield,

aged 48 years, David,

loving and much loved husband of Kate,

father of Sam, Abi and Tommy,

son of Kath and the late Eddie,

son in law of Chris and the late John,

brother of Mike and Catherine,

also a dear brother in law,

uncle, nephew and cousin.



A service of thanksgiving for

David's life will be held at

St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on

Friday 19th July 2019 at 11am.

Friends please accept this intimation,

those able to attend the service

are requested to be seated in

church by 10:45am.



No flowers by request, donations

in David's memory may be placed in the collection boxes provided in church or sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors

for the benefit of Wakefield Hospice,

Cycling for Proffitt & Christ Church Lofthouse. Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019