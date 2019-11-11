Home

NATTRISS
DAVID FRANCIS
B.Ed (Honorary)
1928 - 2019
Beloved husband, father,
father in law, grandfather and
great grandfather.
Respected school teacher, principal lecturer and Yorkshire hockey player.
Died much against his will,
after a short illness wonderfully cared for at York District Hospital, wards 15,36 and 39 and Highfield Nursing Home, Barkston Ash.
Memorial service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Church Fenton on
Monday 18th November at 11.00am.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
and St Mary's Church for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 11, 2019
