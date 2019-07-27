Home

Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:00
Leeds Minster
Notice Condolences

David Loy Notice
LOY
DAVID
Francis David Lindley Loy,
passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 10th July 2019, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Brenda,
a much loved father of
Alexandra, Phillida and the late Sarah.
Grandfather to Eleanor,
Cordelia, Benedict and Isobel.
Memorial service at Leeds Minster on Monday 5th August at 2pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be given for the MS Society.
Enquiries to John P Tempest,
Chapel Allerton, Leeds.
Tel. 0113 2392700
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019
