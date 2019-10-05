Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Goodison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Goodison

Notice Condolences

David Goodison Notice
GOODISON
David

Peacefully in Barnsley Hospital on
30th September, aged 80 years, David, formerly of New Lodge Farm.

Beloved husband of the late Rita,
loving dad of Carol, father in law to Kevin and grandad to grandsons George & Harry and a great friend to many.

Service at St John's Church, Penistone
on Monday 14th October at 3pm
followed by cremation at
Grenoside Crematorium.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired,
for Macmillan Cancer Support &
Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o
Dyson Funeral Service,
Barnsley Road, Penistone.
Tel: 01226 762481.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.