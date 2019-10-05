|
|
|
GOODISON
David
Peacefully in Barnsley Hospital on
30th September, aged 80 years, David, formerly of New Lodge Farm.
Beloved husband of the late Rita,
loving dad of Carol, father in law to Kevin and grandad to grandsons George & Harry and a great friend to many.
Service at St John's Church, Penistone
on Monday 14th October at 3pm
followed by cremation at
Grenoside Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired,
for Macmillan Cancer Support &
Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o
Dyson Funeral Service,
Barnsley Road, Penistone.
Tel: 01226 762481.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019