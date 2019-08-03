Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:15
St Stephen's Church
Worcester
Committal
Following Services
Worcester Crematorium
David Cooper Notice
COOPER
David
Formerly of Ledston and
Chairman of Coopers of Oulton.
Passed away peacefully on 25th July, 2019, aged 85 years.
Much loved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Brother.

Funeral Service at St Stephen's Church, Worcester on Friday 9th August at 11.15am
followed by Committal at Worcester Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired for the British Heart Foundation or
St Stephen's Church may be left on the Collection Plate at Church or sent to
E J Gumery & Son, 68/70 Ombersley Road, Worcester, WR3 7EU.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019
