BROOK

David Willans

On May 19th 2019 peacefully at his home,

David Brook, aged 86 years, formerly of Gilcar Farm Emley, the dearly loved

husband of Mavis, a much loved father of Denise and Andrew, father in law of Stewart and Angela and also a dear and devoted granddad and great granddad.

Will friends please meet for a service of Thanksgiving for the life of David at

All Saints Parish Church Clayton West at 11.30 am on Thursday 6th June.

No black, smart and colourful please.

No flowers by request donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated and will be divided between

The British Heart Foundation and Asthma UK for which a donation plate will be provided at the service.

All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe, Tel 01484 862095 Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019