David Barker Notice
BARKER
David
On the 18th March 2019, aged 84 years, passed away peacefully at
Akland House, Ealand.
Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, loving father to Suzanne, Andrew and Amanda. Adored Grandpa to Sarah, Emma, Thomas, Alexander, Lucy, Brindley, Kelly and Patrick. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at St Oswald's Church, Crowle on Thursday 28th March 2019 at 12noon followed by committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only please, donations to be shared between The British Lung Foundation and
St Oswald's Church, Crowle.
A plate will be provided in Church.
All enquiries to R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 27 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD (01724) 488565
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 24, 2019
