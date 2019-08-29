Home

R Wallace & Son (Crowle)
27 High Street
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN17 4LD
01724 488565
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:00
St Oswald's Church
Crowle
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
14:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
View Map
Notice Condolences

David Andrew Notice
ANDREW
David
Peacefully at his home on Friday 23rd
August 2019, David, aged 75 years, of Crowle.
A much loved husband to Sandie,
devoted dad to Mark, Steve and step-dad to
Sarah, cherished brother to Margaret and
the late Michael and Ron, uncle and friend
to many who will be sadly missed.
A service to celebrate David's life will be
held on Tuesday 10th September at 1pm
in St Oswald's Church, Crowle followed
by committal at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scunthorpe at 2pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, for the benefit
of Macmillan Cancer Support may be left
at the service or sent c/o R. Wallace & Son,
Funeral Directors, 27 High Street, Crowle,
DN17 4LD. (01724) 488565
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 29, 2019
