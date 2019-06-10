|
|
|
SAMUEL Cynthia 22nd of May, suddenly in
St James Hospital, of Tingley and formerly of Gildersome,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mum of Patricia and Jason and
mother-in-law of Gary & Jayne,
also a devoted nanna of Ryan,
Hannah and Alexis.
Funeral Service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on
Monday 17th June at 11:40 a.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to
Parkinson's UK.
For more information please
tel; 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 10, 2019
Read More