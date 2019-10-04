Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
13:00
Woodside Methodist Church
Outwood Lane Horsforth
Constance Hooper Notice
Hooper Constance (Connie) September 18th, passed away suddenly aged 88 years.
Connie, a dear cousin of Mary and family, also a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Woodside Methodist Church, Outwood Lane Horsforth, on Thursday October 10th at 1.00pm followed by cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Connie may be made to Save the Children.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors tel 0113 2582134.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 4, 2019
