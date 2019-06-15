|
|
|
ROE
Colin Geoffrey
Passed away peacefully at home on
7th June 2019, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Kathleen,
loving father of Gillian and Caroline,
much loved grandad of
Abigail, Matthew, Tyler and Devon.
A friend to all.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Monday 17th June 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to Marie Curie
on the day of the service.
Resting at Henry Naylors,
Easterfield House, 1 New Road,
Driffield, YO25 5DL
(By Appointment)
Tel. 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
