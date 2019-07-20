|
|
|
HANLEY
Colin Richard
Peacefully in York Hospital on
Tuesday 9th July 2019 aged 83 years
of Bubwith.
Loving husband of Margaret,
much loved dad of Jeannine, Richard and Jonathan, devoted grandad of Jessica, James, Scott, Joe, Emma, Jasmine and Alyssia, great-grandad of Amari,
also dear brother of Arthur.
Memorial Service to be held
Monday 29th July at All Saints Church, Bubwith 10.45am.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations will be accepted for
All Saints Church, Bubwith and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden. Tel: 01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019